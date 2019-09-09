DEMI LOVATO DECIDE PRESUMIR SU CELULITIS

Demi Lovato es de las cantantes que en ocasiones suele alejarse de redes sociales para darse un respiro, pese a esto, acumula miles de seguidores en diversas plataformas.
Aprovechando su popularidad decidió tragarse la pena y subir una foto al natural, sin retoques ¿la razón? mostrar su celulitis.
En la publicación asegura que está muy cansada de avergonzarse de su cuerpo y de tratar de ser el prototipo de belleza que la sociedad exige.
“No me entusiasma mi apariencia, pero la aprecio y, a veces, eso es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo también”, dice en una parte de su texto.
De igual manera aceptó que sus fotos del pasado están sumamente editadas y que su cuerpo real no es como se ve en todas las fotos. “Odio admitir eso pero es la verdad”.
La fotografía hasta el momento lleva más de 9 millones de ‘me gusta’ y miles de comentarios positivos.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥