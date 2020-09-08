Kim Kardashian anunció el fin del reality “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

A través de Instagram, Kim Kardashian, anunció que tras 14 años y 20 temporadas, el reality “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” dirá adiós.
Las protagonistas indicaron que el programa llegará a su fin en 2021.
Kim confirmó la noticia con una extensa carta a sus fans. La publicación estuvo acompañada de una fotografía promocional del famoso reality.
“A nuestros queridos fans. Después de 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y spin-off, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han observado durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las innumerables personas que hemos conocido en el camino”.
La empresaria agradeció a todos sus fans y a las marcas que la acompañaron durante esta etapa en la televisión. Asimismo, dijo que el reality terminará a inicios de 2021.
“Nuestra última temporada se emitirá a principios del próximo año. Sin ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, no estaría donde estoy hoy. Estoy increíblemente agradecida con todos los que me han visto y apoyado durante estos últimos 14 años increíbles. Este espectáculo nos hizo quienes somos y estaré en deuda con todos los que jugaron un papel en la forma de nuestras carreras y cambiar nuestras vidas para siempre. Con amor y gratitud, Kim”, declaró la socialité.
Este mensaje fue compartido por Kris Jenner.
