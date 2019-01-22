ROMA OBTIENE DIEZ NOMINACIONES AL OSCAR

Este martes 22 de enero se presentó al mundo entero la lista completa de nominados en todas las categorías para los Premios Oscars, la Academia hizo su streaming oficial online en vivo desde todas sus plataformas digitales.

La presentación de los nominados a los Oscars 2019 estuvo a cargo de los comediantes Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”) y Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”).

La película Roma recibió 10 nominaciones al Oscar. A continuación, los nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Black Panther

Green Book

Roma

Ha nacido una estrella

Vice

La Favorita

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Spike Lee

Pawel Pawlikowski

Yorgos Lanthimos

Alfonso Cuarón

Adam McKay

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Viggo Mortensen

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Amy Adams, El vicio del poder

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, La Favorita

Rachel Weisz, La Favorita

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Adam Driver

Sam Elliott

Richard E. Grant

Sam Rockwell

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

The Favourite

Vice

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA

Cafanaúm

Cold War

Obra sin autor

Roma

Un asunto de familia

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away”

Roma

A Star Is Born

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

​Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

MEJOR MONTAJE

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

MEJOR CANCIÓN

All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight , RBG

Shallow , A Star Is Born

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

