Video: El conmovedor retorno de cinco koalas a su hogar

2 horas

Cinco koalas por fin regresaron a sus casas, luego de que los incendios forestales eliminaran el 22 por ciento de su bosque en la reserva natural de Tidbinbilla en Australia.

Jed, Scully, Billa, Gulu y Yellow fueron rescatados antes de los incendios por los especialistas de la Universidad nacional de Australia que se dedican a la preservación de especies en peligro de extinción.

El equipo que se ocupó de devolver a koalas a su hábitat natural afirma que los animales se dieron cuenta de que regresaron a su casa y estaban muy felices.

Yellow, una de las koalas, pudo llevar al bosque a su cría a la que todavía mantiene en su bolsa.

