Aporta Elton John un millón de dólares para combatir el coronavirus

ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION COVID-19 EMERGENCY FUND

Today, I’m proud to announce that my the Elton John AIDS Foundation is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world. Now and always, I’m committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind. Visit https://www.ejaf.org/covid19/ for more info.Sending love to all of our Foundation’s partners, grantees, supporters, frontline workers and members of our community during this time. Elton x

Posted by Elton John on Saturday, April 4, 2020