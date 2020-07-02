Para ayudar en la lucha contra el coronavirus, Elton John compartirá sus conciertos

En medio de los efectos de la pandemia, Elton John inicia este viernes 3 de julio una nueva iniciativa, la cual consiste en compartir en su canal de YouTube conciertos completos grabados en diversas etapas de su larga carrera.
El nacido con el nombre de Reginald Kenneth Dwight mostrará sus mejores conciertos a través de YouTube con un fin benéfico: aunque los shows podrán verse de forma gratuita, tendrán habilitada la opción de donar a la asociación que la estrella fundó en 1992.
‘Classic Concert Series’ arranca con un show de 1976 en el Playhouse Theatre de Edimburgo (Escocia), al que seguirán otras grabaciones durante las siguiente cinco semanas.
Aclaró a través de su cuenta en Instagram. “La serie de conciertos recaudará fondos para beneficiar al Fondo de emergencia ante el Covid-19 de EJAF, que ayuda a los socios de primera línea a prepararse y responder a la pandemia y sus efectos en la prevención y atención del VIH para las comunidades más marginadas”.
La primera cita para escuchar a Elton John interpretar sus mejores éxitos será el próximo viernes 3 de julio a las 11 de la mañana (en México) a través de su canal en la plataforma YouTube.
Elton John – Classic Concert Series
