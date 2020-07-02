Para ayudar en la lucha contra el coronavirus, Elton John compartirá sus conciertos

View this post on Instagram

Kickstart your weekend with my Classic Concert Series! For the next 6 weeks, starting this Friday, July 3, a different concert from the archive will be streaming on @YouTube, beginning with my show at the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh in 1976. The concert series will raise funds to benefit @ejaf’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities. We cannot jeopardise HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. The first concert goes live at 9am (LA) / 12pm (NY) / 5pm (LDN) and is only available for 72 hours, so make sure to tune in! Swipe right to watch the trailer 🚀